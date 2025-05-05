Mutti: turnover reaches 703 million euros in 2024

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Mutti Group closed 2024 with a total turnover of 703 million euros, up 13% compared to the previous year. A success also confirmed by the export share, which reached 59% of total sales in value and with a European turnover worth 80% of the total and a market share of 15.1% in value. In line with this expansion strategy in international markets, 2025 began with the inauguration of Mutti Poland,...