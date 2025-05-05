Seafood Expo Global 2025: 69 Italian companies partecipating

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, with the participation of seven Regions (Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Puglia, Tuscany and Veneto) and 79 entities in the fishing and aquaculture sector, will be a protagonist at Seafood Expo Global, one of the most prestigious international events dedicated to the fish sector.

The companies present at the fair, scheduled in Barcelona from 6 to 8 May, will have the opportunity, thanks to the ministry's activity, to deepen the sector's prospects with moments of comparison with national and international operators through talks, meetings and presentations. In addition, there will be a way for companies to enhance their excellence through targeted presentations and tasting moments, offering visitors a direct experience of the quality and variety of Italian fish products.

Fish consumption habits in Italy continue to favor fresh products and short supply chains, with local fishmongers remaining the main point of reference, especially in Southern Italy. However, in line with European trends, the Italian market is experiencing significant evolution. The demand for processed and ready-to-eat products is growing, pushing large-scale retail trade to expand the offer of frozen and prepared products, in response to the needs of convenience and speed of modern consumers.

According to the latest research (Special Eurobarometer 558 EU Consumer Habits Regarding Fishery and Aquaculture Products, Sept-Oct 2024), 46% of Italians consider it essential to know the country of origin of the fish purchased, while 41% require detailed information on the location of farming or capture. This highlights a growing attention to transparency and traceability.

Sustainability is becoming a key factor for consumers: although price and quality are currently still the main criteria for choosing, 17% of Italians consider environmental impact to be a determining factor, a percentage that is growing compared to previous years. This trend is pushing the sector to invest more and more in innovative technologies and sustainable practices, supported by the National Programme financed by the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (Feampa) for the period 2021-2027. This programme, in continuity with the Feamp 2014-2020, aims to strengthen the environmental sustainability of the sector, while promoting the well-being of coastal communities and the protection of marine ecosystems.

The Italian fishing industry, which - also considering the indirect and induced effects - reaches a total value of 5.95 billion euros, is an essential component of the Blue Economy, whose total value exceeds 60 billion euros. The sector directly employs approximately 30,000 people, confirming itself as a fundamental pillar for the economy of Italian coastal communities.

Exports of Italian seafood products continue to grow, with an annual value of approximately 1.5 billion euros, supported by the competitiveness of Italian companies in European and international markets. Domestic fish consumption remains high, with an average of 28 kg per capita per year, higher than the European average, confirming the cultural importance of fish in the Italian diet.

Aquaculture represents over 40% of total fish production in Italy. A sector that, thanks to investments in advanced technologies and sustainable farming methods, is recording significant growth, contributing to greater self-sufficiency of the national fish supply chain and to the reduction of environmental impact.

Participation in Seafood Expo Global 2025 represents a fundamental opportunity to enhance the Italian seafood supply chain at an international level and to stimulate new collaborations between companies, institutions and stakeholders in the sector. Through a shared commitment to transparency, sustainability and innovation, Italy aims to strengthen its competitiveness and ensure a solid and sustainable future for the seafood sector.

The entire event is funded by Feampa 2021-2027 (European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund).