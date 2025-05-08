Tuttofood: Barilla presents its new products and wins awards

Tuttofood, the most important B2B fair, a point of reference for innovation and excellence in Italian agri-food, ends today, where Barilla has brought to the stage its vision of food as a lever to build a more sustainable and conscious future. Global leader in the pasta, sauces, bakery and baked goods sectors, the company has unveiled a range of new products that combine taste, nutritional research and attention to the environment, also obtaining important awards.

Among the new products presented, Pasta Protein+ stands out, winner of the “Product Innovation Award” in the Pasta category of the Better Future Award, the recognition dedicated to the food excellence of Tuttofood exhibitors, and Basil Pesto with “Mozzarella di Bufala Campana Dop”, which won second place in the Sauces category of the same award. Interesting new products were also presented in the bakery segment, such as the new Alveari biscuits, with salted butter and honey, and the new Pavesini Aloha, products that further enrich the Barilla range with proposals in line with new consumer habits. The new 500-gram pack of Barilla Al Bronzo was also awarded “Best Pasta Packaging 2024” for the Alimentando Grocery & Consumi Award.

Barilla's participation in Tuttofood 2025 represented an important opportunity to meet with industry professionals and share the company's evolutionary path. The Barilla stand welcomed visitors with a show cooking area, where new baked goods for breakfast were presented every day, over 400 portions of Barilla Al Bronzo and Protein+ were served accompanied by different types of pesto, and more than 400 bakery snacks were distributed.

Freshness, creaminess and a strong commitment to sustainability: these are the distinctive features of the new Basil Pesto and “Mozzarella di Bufala Campana Dop”, which enriches the Barilla Pesto line. The new pesto combines 100% Italian basil with the delicate taste of one of the most iconic fresh cheeses. The basil pesto is born from sustainable agricultural practices and comes from responsible crops certified Iscc Plus and processed according to the Barilla Delicate Method, a process that preserves the aroma, color and naturalness of the raw materials.

All the company's surplus food during Tuttofood will be donated to the Food Bank. Barilla, confirmed in 2024 as one of the main supporters of the Food Bank network in Italy, actively contributes throughout the year with 1,400 tons of donated products. Barilla's commitment to solidarity also translates into support for the Red Cross, on the occasion of International Red Cross Day. Among the most significant initiatives over the years, contributions for a total value of 2 million euros to the community of Parma, as well as emergency vehicles destined for various committees of the Italian Red Cross. In addition, from the Castiglione delle Stiviere and Novara plants, Barilla donated ambulances to the local Red Cross in both 2023 and 2024. These actions are in addition to regular donations of food products to accredited organizations, with the aim of supporting communities and people in difficulty.