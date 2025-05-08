Tuttofood/2. 2025 Edition Closes with 95,000 Attendances

The 2025 edition of Tuttofood Milano closes today with 95 thousand attendees (data updated at 1.00 pm), after 4 extraordinarily packed days of appointments, meetings, conferences, educational sessions and tastings that kept visitors busy in real slaloms between the 10 Pavilions of Rho Milano Fiera and in their agendas.

All 3,000 top international food buyers who are part of the Parma Trade Fair Buyers Program in collaboration with Ice have been confirmed, in addition to approximately 7,000 representatives of foreign distribution chains and organized catering who arrived independently at the fair, which allows us to estimate that 25% of the total number of operators from abroad will be there.

In terms of agendas, about 70% of the companies present have already marked the appointment for 2026 with Tuttofood Milano 2026, which will be held from 11 to 14 May, continuing up to Cibus 2027 (Parma, 4-7 May). “This extraordinary re-booking result gives us a concrete measure of the satisfaction recorded by exhibitors, which does not surprise us for Cibus, which has now entered the business routine of Italian food operators”, comments Antonio Cellie , CEO of Fiere di Parma, “Accustomed to the Parma exhibition centre, we have now become familiar with the dimensions of the Milanese one and we are already working on the 2026 layout to make it even more readable and effective. It certainly seems very flattering for our first edition of Tuttofood Milano, which we can define as truly global”, adding that it is “further confirmation of the validity and strength of the food hub that we are building Parma-Milan-Cologne”.

With the lights turned off at Rho Milano Fiera, the event's organizational machine is restarting with a new international roadshow that will see the Parma&Colonia team engaged in presentation meetings with operators and stakeholders from various countries during the main food trade fairs, starting with the Plma in Amsterdam on 20 and 21 May, continuing with Bangkok during the Thaifex days (27-31 May), New York for Fancy Food (29 June – 1 July) and culminating in Cologne during Anuga (20 and 25 October) with a real kick-off event for Tuttofood Milano 2026 and Cibus 2027, an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the collaboration between Fiere di Parma and Koelnmesse.