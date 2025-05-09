Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Fabbri Vignola acquires GF Packaging España
Italian group aims to expand into non-European markets dominated by the Iberian company
Gruppo Fabbri Vignola, a Modena-based company that produces packaging for fresh foods, has completed the acquisition of the Iberian company GF Packaging España, distributor of the Italian group's products in Spain, Portugal, Latin America and North Africa. GF Packaging España produces in particular thermoforming machines, manual and automatic heat sealers, flow-pack systems and vacuum packaging machines. M...
