Pomì e Andrea Devicenzi: un’impresa senza precedenti

Conserved and jams Mutti: turnover reaches 703 million euros in 2024

60% of the tomatoes processed by the company are sold abroad, for a total of 223 thousand tons.

The Mutti Group closed 2024 with a total turnover of 703 million euros, up 13% compared to the previous year. A success also confirmed by the export share, which reached 59% of total sales in value and... more