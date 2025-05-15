RiminiWellness 2025: wellness through healthy eating

RiminiWellness, the Italian Exhibition Group event that is a global manifesto of healthy living, returns from 29 May to 1 June to the Rimini expo and the Riviera with a 19th edition that focuses on the promotion of healthy eating as a viaticum for full physical and mental wellbeing. Among the six official thematic areas, the FoodWell Area returns full of new features, thanks to an intense program of content and the presence of the main brands of functional nutrition. From protein foods to functional drinks, through the vegan offer and sports nutrition, a journey through taste and health for a public that is increasingly aware of what they bring to the table.

Amadori Group – The Italian Protein Company will be the event's Food Partner for the third consecutive year. An Italian leader in the agri-food sector, the group confirms its commitment to RiminiWellness with a wide range of protein specialties and will also present new research on sarcopenia, a condition that affects approximately 30% of over-65s in Italy, reinforcing the link between nutrition and health. An absolute novelty at the fair, Barilla will be the protagonist with the new Barilla Protein+ line, a high-protein pasta designed for those who practice physical activity and seek the right balance between taste and nourishment. In the Fiteducation Golden Stage, Barilla will also offer a rich program of lessons with international experts in dance, functional and combat training. Danone HiPro has confirmed its participation, welcoming participants in an experiential space enriched by a fitness stage in collaboration with BuddyFit, an online training platform, an opportunity for those present to receive personalized advice on workouts and nutrition and discover the protein products in the line. Finally, FunnyVeg, a consultancy agency specializing in the plant-based world, will return to Rimini with a series of events that combine taste and innovation, such as a workshop dedicated to a new fermented pasta with a high fiber and protein content; a gourmet-veg challenge in collaboration with the Kioene brand and the presentation of Gemme, legume gnocchi designed for those who want to combine flavor, speed and well-being in the kitchen.

Healthy eating cannot ignore an essential element for physical well-being: hydration. The trend of fortified waters continues to attract great interest and, for the first time, Levissima+ will be present as a Hydration Partner, confirming its mission to become a reference in the wellness sector. Ample space for Levissima+ with a stand dedicated to personal regeneration, where, on Sunday 1 June, athlete and influencer Giulia Calcaterra will be a guest. In addition, in pavilion A4, Levissima+ will involve the public together with Jill Cooper , with Super Jump sessions, yoga and functional training. At the event, the brand supports its project “Rigenerariamo Insieme”, aimed at promoting a healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Also Acqua Sant'Anna, with the line with Sant'Anna Pro, designed for training and sports, especially for those who want to train every day and feel good, while Acqua Minerale San Benedetto, which will participate with Aquaprotein, with 15 grams of protein, plus zinc and magnesium; Aquavitamin, the line of vitamin drinks in mineral water with the presentation of the new cedar flavor; Skincare, with collagen, zinc and hyaluronic acid for a new beauty ritual; Energade Protein, the reintegrator with mineral salts and source of proteins. Lauretana will once again be the technical sponsor of the Active area, providing water to all the stages and activities at the fair and outside the fair, in the setting of RiminiWellness Off.

The FoodWell Area is also enriched with alternative and creative proposals such as Ketobar, the first and only ketogenic restaurant in Italy based in Rimini, created by former cyclist Mirco Bastianelli who will hold a talk entitled “The role of the low-carb diet in sport”, during which Lorenzo Vieri , sports doctor, will illustrate the positive effects of the ketogenic approach on athletic performance and muscle growth with the testimonies of footballers Eleonora Goldoni and Asia Bragonzi . The planned activities also include a keto showcooking by chef Tomas Marfella and silent training sessions, led by coach Maximilian Arcidiaco. Finally, Heinz returns as Dressing Partner, with its proposals such as Mayo Veg and Ketchup Zero, as well as well-known brands such as Fage, Yoga, Valsoia, Ventura, Bekind, Novi and Mielizia. The latter will present a meeting on Saturday on the benefits of honey in daily nutrition, promoted by Conapi, the largest beekeeping cooperative in Europe.

To complete the overview of this area, the Mysurable project, developed with the University of Bologna, which offers cloud-based technological solutions for monitoring functional aging. In addition, the topic of nutrition will also be told through some of the most followed faces of wellness, such as Laura Crugnola of the Cotto al Dente community, nutritionist, Hyrox athlete and main ambassador of the edition, and the 2foodfitlovers, Raffaele Del Piano and Caterina Piccirilli , who return with their successful brands Fitporn and Even Gelato, expression of the new frontier of functional food.