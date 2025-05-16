Cesena Fiera: profit jump (+53%) in 2024

Cesena Fiera closes a 2024 to frame. The 2024 financial year was approved this morning by the Shareholders' Meeting, which highlights a production value of 9.6 million euros with a growth of +3% compared to 2023 and a gross profit of 700 thousand euros, recording an impressive growth of +53%. This leap forward is determined by the strong development of Macfrut, which highlights a growth in 2024 of +15%, together with the confirmation of the dynamism of the Cesena district in its double offer in the territory (trade fair events and conference center). The 2024 financial year does not include Fieravicola as it is a biennial event taking place in odd-numbered years.

With these numbers, Cesena Fiera confirms yet another profit in a path that has characterized it for 42 years. A path that in the short term highlights a clear leap forward in numbers and activity. Taking the time frame from 2019, the reference year for the trade fair world (pre-Covid period), Cesena Fiera has recorded revenues of +81% in the last six years, thanks to the simultaneous growth of Macfrut (+93%) together with that of the Cesena district (+44%). Even more striking is the operating result that went from a profit of 156 million euros in 2019 to 700 thousand last year.

As mentioned, the heart of Cesena Fiera is its dual soul, the global one represented by Macfrut together with the local one in Cesena. The latter, in addition to the organization of direct events and fairs (C'era una volta… Ruotando, Cesena Festa), records a notable dynamism of the congress center which in 2024 hosted 110 events for 172 days. Also notable are the investments in the Cesena exhibition center for renovations and functional and aesthetic adjustments, for a total of 710 thousand euros in the last two years.

“I am particularly proud of the company's results, which confirm the balance of its dual soul that distinguishes it," explains Renzo Piraccini , president of Cesena Fiera. "Thanks to the benefits produced by Macfrut, Cesena Fiera can afford significant investments in the Cesena structure for the benefit of the entire territory. Over 6 million euros have been invested in the Cesena district in the last ten years to make it more functional and modern, providing it with a structure that is a source of pride for the entire city."