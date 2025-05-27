"Miel de Asturias" becomes Protected Geographical Indication

The Commission approves a new Spanish geographical indication. The Commission has approved the inclusion of "Miel de Asturias" in the register of Protected Geographical Indications (PGI). "Miel de Asturias" is a honey produced exclusively in Asturias, in northern Spain, from plants present in that region. It is characterised by an amber colour that ranges from light to very dark, a dense consistency and intense aromas and flavours.

Today's beekeepers still use ancestral practices that produce unique honeys, passed down from generation to generation. The use of traditional methods, combined with a deep knowledge of the local environment, allows beekeepers to obtain different varieties of high-quality honey.