Hospitality porta l'ospitalità accessibile al Wmf di Bologna

Fairs RiminiWellness 2025: wellness through healthy eating

Amadori, Barilla and Levissima among the leading brands in the FoodWeel Area (29 May - 1 June)

RiminiWellness, the Italian Exhibition Group event that is a global manifesto of healthy living, returns from 29 May to 1 June to the Rimini expo and the Riviera with a 19th edition that focuses on the... more