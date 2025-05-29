RiminiWellness, strategic b2b at the Rimini Fair

More and more strategic attention is reserved to the business sector in the 19th edition of RiminiWellness 2025, the wellness fair started today at Fiera di Rimini and scheduled until 1 June. Organized by Italian Exhibition Group, the show will feature the most innovative companies in the sector in an event that is a hub of excellence for networking among the main international players in the production of equipment, technical clothing and sports accessories. The protagonists of the business area will be some of the leading companies at a global level, including Technogym, Panatta, Matrix, Xenios, Gymleco, Lacertosus, Triform, along with 32 companies associated with Assosport.

Athletic training

Technogym, partner for the tenth time of the Olympic Games, chooses the stage of RiminiWellness to unveil its latest innovations. The company will be present in several exhibition areas, including a gym entirely dedicated to Pure Strength training, equipped with new rigs and advanced solutions for functional training. Among the main innovations presented at the fair, stands out Technogym Reform, an innovative product that combines technological innovation and style, redefining the experience of Pilates making it accessible to users of all levels. Fans and visitors will finally experience Technogym Checkup, an advanced solution that thanks to artificial intelligence allows a thorough evaluation of physical and cognitive parameters, offering personalized training programs, customized and high precision.

Strength training

Historical brand founded sixty years ago and with a consolidated presence in the international fitness scene, Panatta will be among the protagonists at the fair with a brand area, where visitors can test the new equipment in an equipped gym, accessible to the public and athletes, entirely dedicated to training and innovation. Within the Meet&Greet area it is possible, finally, to meet the legends of international bodybuilding as Ronnie Coleman, Lee Haney and Phil Heath, champions who have won 23 Mr. Olympia titles.

The Matrix redefines training

There are also many new products from Matrix, a world-class brand for professional fitness products for the gym and home from Johnson Health Tech. The company is present at RiminiWellness with the new cardio line Onyx, designed for boutique gym, hotel and wellness center, and the Magnum range with 10 innovative machines plate-loaded robust design and designed to offer even more complete performance. Also the EGYM ecosystem will be one of the focus of Matrix at the fair, with a total training experience thanks to isotonic machines and personalized workouts.

Training at 360 degrees

Xenios Usa offers professionals in the field the opportunity to discover all the latest news on the subject of Personal Training, Functional Training, Strength & Conditioning, Hybrid Training and Cross Training. Availability, finally, of innovations in the field of Athletic Preparation and Return to Play.

Gymleco, 30 years of experience



With more than 30 years of experience and thousands of installations in gyms all over Europe, the Swedish brand Gymleco exhibits for the first time at RiminiWellness bringing its essential vision to the Italian market. At the fair, the company is present with a selection of machines plate loaded and selectorized to offer maximum effectiveness in training, and attend demonstration sessions with qualified trainers and the presence of Ludovico Lemme, well-known fit influencer, preparer and ceo of Rhino Nation.

Solutions for functional training

Lacertosus is present at RiminiWellness with a wide selection of professional equipment dedicated to functional training and strength & conditioning, including complete solutions for functional training equipped with high quality accessories.

Triform, Italian excellence

Triform, an Italian company specialized in the design and manufacture of modular solutions for functional training, is present with its bridge structures dedicated to functional training, enriched by an innovative sliding rail for punching bags, designed to optimize space and make training even more versatile and effective.

The sector associations



The business sector of RiminiWellness is further consolidated thanks to the active participation of the main trade associations, including the companies in the fitness sector of Assofitness, chaired by Andrea Pavolucci. There are more than 30 associated companies present at the fair, with more than 40 brands represented. "We are very pleased with the collaboration between Assofitness and Rimini Wellness -explains Pavolucci- an appointment that this year has also aroused great interest and participation from our associates. We believe this synergy is extremely positive: it represents a central moment for the entire fitness and wellness sector, a concrete opportunity for visibility, comparison and growth for companies that invest in innovation and quality every day".



