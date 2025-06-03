RiminiWellness: Exploit (+25%) of the 2025 edition

RiminiWellness is the strongest push towards global wellness: the growth of the public from abroad, with a prevalence of professional presences, in fact reaches +30% on the 2024 edition. Ieg's internationalization strategy on its flagship products leads RiminiWellness to connect the industry of the sector on strategic markets in the world in a virtuous circle that in turn lands back on Rimini.

Extraordinary growth also for total attendance (Italy + Abroad): +32% on the previous edition. Numbers that accompany the great success of the international event of Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg) dedicated to fitness, sport, wellbeing and healthy eating that is ending in these hours at the Rimini Fair. 552 accredited journalists, hundreds of reports and live TV and radio broadcasts, articles in the trade press, reports and interviews online and offline, prestigious media partnerships with some of the largest Italian publishers, explosive numbers on social media have made RiminiWellness 2025 the symbol of the opening of a very promising summer season, also thanks to the many events scheduled in the area.

Divided into six thematic areas and spread across 30 pavilions and 190,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor areas of the Rimini exhibition center, RiminiWellness hosted over 350 exhibiting brands, 2000 hours of training for the general public of enthusiasts and athletes with the most innovative disciplines to stay in shape, 80 appointments including conferences and events and the involvement of more than 30 international associations. At the fair, the major international brands and the best of Made in Italy for sports equipment for training, healthy eating, nutrition, clothing and services.

Business and innovation at the center with the first edition of the Fitness Franchising Day in collaboration with Affilya and the Stati Generali del Fitness e del Wellness: at the center, themes such as corporate wellbeing, investments in the sector and digital transformation. The Innovation Area, with 20 startups, has encouraged a dialogue between research and industry, promoting new integrated solutions between sport, health and technology.

A distinctive element of 2025 is the educational heritage of RiminiWellness, accessible to healthcare professionals, trainers, students and operators in the sector through workshops, talks and moments of know-how sharing. Among the highlights, the Forum on Sport and Sustainability with the contribution of partners such as the Ministry of the Environment, the United Nations, Coni and UEFA, for a strategic reflection on the evolution of sport in a 2030-2040 perspective. RiminiWellness will also present unpublished research such as "Wellness, the ranking of Italian provinces" carried out in collaboration with Il Sole 24 Ore; "Market studies on fitness consumers in Italy", conducted by Les Mills with the contribution of Ifo; "The aging processes and physical exercise" by the Italian Fitness Federation and the San Raffaele University of Rome.

RiminiWellness and its all-round energy, from the fair to the territory, as a collective experience of energy, inclusion and wellbeing, thanks to the third edition of RiminiWellness Off. The "off-fair", organized in collaboration between Ieg and the Municipality of Rimini, involved the global community of enthusiasts and sportspeople with 200 events between the seaside park, beach, city and hinterland. The event guides the global expansion of Ieg Wellness Network, the pool of foreign sector events of Italian Exhibition Group. Here are the next global stages: Dubai Active Show, Dubai Active Industry, Dubai Muscle Show | 24-26 October 2025, Dubai; Riyadh Muscle | 5-7 February 2026, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

RiminiWellness will be back in Rimini in 2026, from Thursday 28th to Sunday 31st May.