Strandzhanski bilkov chay: new Bulgarian PDO approved

The European Commission has approved the addition of a new product to the register of quality schemes for agricultural products and foodstuffs. This is Strandzhanski bilkov chay, originally from Bulgaria, approved as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO).

Strandzhanski bilkov chay is a herbal tea, whose herbs are grown in the Strandzha mountain range in southeastern Bulgaria. The tea has a distinctive aroma that combines notes of mint, linden flowers and dried fruits, and offers high antioxidant activity. Cultivation is entirely manual and follows traditional practices adapted to the region's unique calcareous soils, high levels of sunlight and humid sea breezes.