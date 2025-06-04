Ciauscolo PGI: Italian Government recognizes protection consortium

The Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry has officially recognized the new Consortium for the Protection of Ciauscolo PGI, marking a fundamental milestone for the promotion and protection of one of the most representative cured meats of the Marche gastronomic heritage. The protection consortia recognized in the agri-food sector therefore rise to 186.

Ciauscolo PGI, known for its unmistakable softness and delicate flavor, is a symbol of artisanal knowledge passed down through generations. The Consortium's recognition strengthens the product's ability to compete on the markets, guaranteeing authenticity, quality and traceability.

"The Consortia for the protection of protected denominations", recalls Masaf in a note, "play a strategic role in the defense of protected denominations, in the fight against counterfeiting and in the promotion of local excellence. This recognition strengthens the production chain and enhances the link between territory, culture and tradition. The recognition", concludes Masaf, "therefore marks an important step forward for Ciauscolo PGI, ambassador of Italian taste in the world.