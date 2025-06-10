Formula 1: KitKat Launches Partnership With Mexican and Brazilian Grands Prix

KitKat, the official chocolate bar of Formula 1, will make its racing debut at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix in October 2025. Announced in November 2024, the partnership between Nestlé and Formula 1 will come into effect in Latin America this year, with the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 following in November. The partnership will extend globally throughout 2026. The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will follow in November. The partnership will extend globally throughout 2026.

This collaboration is a first for global motorsports, as KitKat inspires the world of F1 to embrace the break. On the track, in fan zones, in Paddock Clubs and through social media content, KitKat will set new standards for the best breaks. With exclusive merchandise, in-store activations, prize promotions and limited editions, everyone will be encouraged to embrace the break.

In Mexico, consumers will be able to enjoy unique experiences with Pato O’Ward , McLaren F1 Team Reserve Driver and member of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team. Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, O’Ward is a rising star inspiring a new generation of fans. Nestlé Mexico is giving lucky winners Grandstand and Paddock ClubTM paired tickets to the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix, along with a dedicated ‘Break’ moment in the fan zone.

“For many Mexicans, Formula 1 embodies national pride and excitement,” said Ricardo Bassani , Confectionery Business Executive Officer at Nestlé Mexico. “Each Mexico City Grand Prix is a vibrant celebration with over 400,000 attendees. Launching the new KitKat-Formula 1 partnership in Mexico is therefore the perfect opportunity to connect with fans looking for an exciting experience both on and off the track.” KitKat is no stranger to F1 in Mexico. Since 2023, Sergio “Checo” Pérez , the most successful Mexican driver in F1 history, has been a KitKat brand ambassador.

In Brazil, F1 fans can expect a major KitKat promotion that will award tickets to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where the brand will offer an exciting experience in its traditional fan zone. In addition, KitKat will continue to sponsor Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto , one of the most promising talents in world motorsport.

"KitKat's sponsorship of F1 marks a historic moment for the brand in Brazil," said Patrício Torres , Vice President of Confectionery at Nestlé Brazil. "This partnership allows us to strengthen and expand KitKat's connection with Generation Z. We will work closely with retailers to launch a strong promotion for consumers and will launch communication initiatives in the coming months.

“I can’t wait for our passionate fans in Mexico and Brazil to discover the world of KitKat through this exciting partnership,” added Emily Prazer , Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1. “When our fans attend a Grand Prix, we want them to take a break from their routine and immerse themselves in the emotion and excitement of Formula 1. KitKat activations add a real sense of fun and relaxation to our races and create even more memorable moments.”

Nestlé International Travel Retail (Nitr) is also gearing up for its first F1 activations, offering travelers immersive experiences starting in October at the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Governor André Franco Montoro International Airport. Nitr will then expand these activations to major airports around the world throughout 2026.