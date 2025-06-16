Heineken 0.0: Cinema Debut with "F1 The Movie"

Heineken 0.0 is the official partner of the highly anticipated film “F1 The Movie”, produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which will be released worldwide on June 25. The project marks a new chapter in the strong partnership between Heineken and Formula 1: the evolution of a path that began in 2016, which promotes a contemporary vision of sociality and responsible consumption.

At a time when Formula 1 is experiencing a surge in interest and popularity worldwide, “F1 The Movie” is set to become the cinematic event of the summer, with Heineken 0.0 as the protagonist, at the center of a narrative that celebrates freedom of choice, inclusiveness and moderation, on and off the track. Heineken 0.0 is a non-alcoholic lager with a full and distinctive taste, the result of an exclusive recipe that combines balance, freshness and the premium quality that has always distinguished the brand. Launched in 2017, it is designed for those who want to live every moment to the full, without sacrificing taste.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris , “F1 The Movie” is at the center of a special activation signed by the director himself, who personally involved the protagonists of the film. The campaign comes to life with an original and high-impact spot with Pitt and Idris, available on Heineken channels: a digital campaign active from June 16 until the end of July, designed to challenge the stereotypes linked to the consumption of soft drinks in moments of sociality.

A content that reflects how contemporary audiences are rethinking the very concept of “choice”. In a symbolic scene, in fact, Damson Idris’ character, Joshua Pearce, sips a Heineken 0.0, implying that he will be the one to drive. But it is Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, who surprises everyone by taking the wheel, subverting expectations. Designed to reinforce the simple and powerful message of the brand: an invitation to choose Heineken 0.0 “Driving, and not only”. The scene supports Heineken 0.0’s broader approach in normalizing moderation: enjoying a good 0.0 beer does not need justification.

The campaign reflects an increasingly evident cultural shift in lifestyles: a growing number of people are choosing low- or zero-alcohol drinks - whether for a night out, new habits or simply to affirm a personal choice. With “F1 The Movie”, Heineken opens up a new perspective: no excuses are needed to choose an alcohol-free beer. The aim is to normalize moderation, challenging with lightness and intelligence the prejudices still linked to responsible consumption.

“At Heineken, we believe that culture can inspire new behaviors,” says Nabil Nasser , Global Head of Heineken Brand. “With ‘F1 The Movie’ we are bringing the theme of moderation to a global, relevant and emotionally engaging space. This partnership is not just an opportunity for visibility: it is about making the choice of alcohol-free beers natural, accepted and relevant in the moments that really matter, especially in social contexts. As leaders in the 0.0 segment, we want to redefine what it means to choose moderation today, without ever sacrificing taste.”

Through this partnership, Heineken consolidates its presence in places where culture takes shape, in an authentic, engaging and socially relevant way. In the days leading up to the film's release, fans will be able to access exclusive and behind-the-scenes content through Heineken's digital channels. An opportunity to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the film and discover the innovation of a brand that is committed to promoting a modern and inclusive approach to consumption.

Damson Idris comments: “F1 is intense, fast, risky and high-pressure. That’s what makes it exciting. The Heineken advert subverts the rules – not just of racing, but of how we celebrate and connect. Choosing a 0.0 isn’t about giving up anything, it’s about choosing what’s right for you and living it to the fullest, every moment.”

Joseph Kosinski , director and producer, adds: “This film is not only about the speed and spectacle of Formula 1, but also about the emotions and culture that surround it. Every detail – including the partners involved in the project – was carefully chosen. We wanted collaborations that reflected the world we were building and the change in the way people experience sport today. The presence of Heineken 0.0 is natural, authentic and perfectly aligned with our message, exactly what I was looking for as a storyteller.”

The collaboration with “F1 The Film” is part of Heineken’s broader global portfolio, which also includes Formula 1 and the UEFA Champions League, platforms through which the brand continues to promote inclusive and responsible choices among fans around the world.