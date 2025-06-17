Ieg wins Ufi Digital Innovation Award

Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg) wins the Ufi Digital Innovation Award 2025, the prestigious international recognition promoted by Ufi – The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, which has 900 members in the world trade fair system. Every year, Ufi awards the most innovative projects in the exhibition sector at a global level, from human resources to digital innovation, from marketing to sustainable development.

In the "Digital Innovation" category, the theme of the 2025 Award was "Driving change through digital innovation". A theme that aimed to identify innovative strategies that demonstrate how companies can use technology to obtain a measurable impact on the performance of a trade fair or an organization: and Italian Exhibition Group won with its "All-in-one ecosystem" candidacy.

"Winning the Ufi Digital Innovation Award represents an important recognition of Italian Exhibition Group's commitment to serving our communities", explains Corrado Peraboni , CEO of Ieg. "This result strengthens our determination to create increasingly smart and connected experiences for customers and stakeholders, in line with our mission: to be a Community Catalyst".

The integrated technological ecosystem, developed by the Innovation area of Ieg led by Simone Zaccherini, was therefore assessed as the most advanced proposal for its ability to radically transform the trade fair experience, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, automation and unified data management. The system is based on the objective of simplifying the interaction between exhibitors, visitors and organizers: from registration to the use of post-event content, through a new mobile app and an omnichannel platform that guarantees continuity of experience across all touchpoints. The adoption of AI also allows for the personalization of user paths and improvement of the effectiveness of engagement and services, with a significant impact on trade fair performance.

The winners of the Ufi Awards 2025 will be officially awarded at the 92nd Ufi Global Congress, next November in Hong Kong Sar.