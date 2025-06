Sanbittèr omaggia la Calabria con cedro e note di peperoncino

Mineral waters and drinks Sanpellegrino: Ilenia Ruggeri new GM

With more than 20 years in the Nestlé, she will be responsible for accelerating the performance of international brands

Sanpellegrino has announced the appointment of Ilenia Ruggeri as its new general manager. Born in Como in 1971, the manager has over twenty years of experience within the Nestlé Group and a deep knowledge... more