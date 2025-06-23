Italian Exhibition Group: X-Future video podcasts on air

The first series of X-Future is on air on the Group's YouTube channel, the video podcasts designed by Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg) which, with the participation of authoritative external voices, will address central issues for the trade fair-congress world. Four episodes - the first online from today and scheduled weekly every Monday - for four different themes.

Ieg president Maurizio Ermeti , with a well-rounded approach to trade fairs, meets with the editor-in-chief of economics at Corriere della Sera Nicola Saldutti . The second episode of the series will address the issues of the SpA's listing on the stock exchange: Corrado Peraboni , CEO of Ieg, will talk with Paolo Coletti , a computational finance researcher at the University of Bolzano and a very popular YouTuber with 152 thousand subscribers to his “Educati e finanziamenti”, which reaches up to 260 thousand views per episode.

In the third episode, Ieg Asia CEO Ilaria Cicero will accompany followers through the food fairs, and more, that the Group organizes in Singapore; with her, Tiziana Stefanelli, a lawyer and well-known television personality thanks to her victory on MasterChef Italia, who has lived in the Lion City for 7 years, where she promotes Italian excellence with “gastronomic diplomacy” initiatives.

Closing the series, Roberto Bondioli , CEO of Prostand Srl, the Exhibition Solution company of Ieg, who will focus on the intertwining of temporary architecture and eco-friendly solutions with Vincenzo Palermo , director of the Institute for Organic Synthesis and Photoreactivity of the Cnr - National Research Council and with Francesca Tinti, Iosf – Cnr researcher. The common thread of the four appointments is the face of Michele Mengoli. Former journalist for Il Sole 24 Ore and QN, he is the director of the Italian edition of Watch Insanity, world leader in high-end watchmaking; economic and historical essayist for Piemme, four books for Baldini+Castoldi co-authored with Alberto Forchielli , he is considered the forerunner of bloggers: his Oblog Appunti volanti di vita terrena was created twenty years ago. He is also the advisor of our VO Vintage and VO'Clock Privè.

In the wake of “pure” innovation, the production of X-Future, entrusted to BlackSheep Strategy founded by the iconic and visionary Pier Luigi De Donno , is also in the wake of “pure” innovation. The agency’s claim “We transform your story into cinema” runs through a long series of projects as a partner of Sky, Mondadori, Rai and Prime Video.

Vertical excerpts (about ten for each episode) are obtained from the first four episodes of X-Future for a further social extension of the project on Linkedin, Instagram, X and Facebook.