AssoBirra: Federico Sannella is the new President

Andrea Bagnolini confirmed as General Manager.

Federico Sannella (Birra Peroni) is the new President of AssoBirra. Together with him, the AssoBirra assembly, meeting in Rome, unanimously elected the three vice-presidents: Paolo Merlin (Heineken Italia), Giuseppe Micucci (Birra Castello) and Serena Savoca (Carlsberg Italia). Claudia Buzio (AB InBev) is the President's Advisor for associative cohesion. Sannella succeeds Alfredo Pratolongo (Heineken Italia), who remains in the role of Past President in the Association's Bodies, whose general director is Andrea Bagnolini .

Born in Rome, Federico Sannella has been Director of External Relations and Institutional Affairs at Birra Peroni, part of the Asahi Europe & International Group, since 2007. He has held roles of increasing responsibility in the past at British American Tobacco Italia and Philips Lighting between Rome and Paris, where he lived for many years. President of the Food Section of Unindustria and ESG Delegate of the same Association, he is a member of the Board of Directors of the Azienda Speciale Agro Camera of the Rome Chamber of Commerce. Since 2023, he has been a professor of Organizational Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lumsa in Rome.

Born in Borgomanero (NO), Paolo Merlin is Public Affairs Manager of Heineken Italia, he has over 20 years of experience in the Ho.Re.Ca. sector and in the brewing industry, with consolidated skills in sales, communication, institutional relations and general management. After a few years of experience in Switzerland, in 2002 he joined the sales team of Partesa, later arriving at Heineken in the Corporate Affairs team, where he dealt with external and digital communication, with responsibility for Birra Moretti and the University of Beer. Since 2017 he has been Director of the Birra Moretti Foundation.

Born in Como, Giuseppe Micucci is currently in the Strategic Commercial and Marketing Management of Birra Castello, boasting a career in multinational companies of the Danone Group and in SAB Miller. He joined Birra Peroni in 2003 in the role of Commercial and Distribution Director, joining the Board of Directors of Doreca. He subsequently became General Manager of Birra Castello and then Senior Advisor in Birra Forst. He also carries out strategic consulting activities for medium-sized companies for the development of industrial plans and managerial reorganization.

Born in Rome, Serena Savoca is Marketing & Corporate Affairs Director of Carlsberg Italia, with over 15 years of experience in marketing and corporate communications. She has solid experience in the sector, gained in roles of increasing responsibility in brand management, integrated communications, sustainability and institutional relations. Serena also has solid experience in the association sector, which sees her as an active part also in Assolombarda, where since 2024 she has participated as a Councilor in the Food Group, and in Confindustria Varese, as an active part of the Council of the “Food and Beverages” Merchandise Group since 2023.