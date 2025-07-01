Pernigotti incorporates Walcor: a new Italian confectionery hub is born

Francesco Pastore appointed CEO.

A new Italian confectionery hub is born: Pernigotti and Walcor announce their merger by incorporation. The operation, supported by the reference shareholders, including institutional investors assisted by JP Morgan Asset Management and Invitalia, unites two historic brands, ensuring continuity and projecting the group towards new opportunities.

The new entity has an annual turnover of approximately 70 million euros and over 340 employees (both permanent and seasonal), with a solid export presence in almost 50 countries. Production activities will continue in the plants in Novi Ligure (Alessandria) and Pozzaglio ed Uniti (Cremona), maintaining qualitative excellence. This strategic merger aims to simplify the structure, expand the commercial offer and improve operational efficiency, promoting more agile management and rapid decisions.

The Board of Directors of Pernigotti has appointed Francesco Pastore as the new CEO. With a proven track record in the food & beverage sector, Pastore will lead the group in this phase of growth. Attilio Capuano , who led the companies up to this integration, is thanked for his work. Luigi Mastrobuono is confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“This merger is a demonstration of our vision in supporting and relaunching Italian excellence,” said Mastrobuono . “Now united, Pernigotti and Walcor represent a successful model of the Historic Brands Safeguard Fund. The arrival of Francesco Pastore is a fundamental step for our future.”

“I am honored to lead Pernigotti in this historic moment,” said Pastore . “The merger with Walcor is more than an operation: it is the creation of a confectionery hub that combines tradition and innovation. My commitment will be to enhance synergies, expand our global presence and inspire our team to reach new goals. Together, we will build a successful future.”