Valeo Foods acquisisce Melegatti

Desserts Formula 1: KitKat Launches Partnership With Mexican and Brazilian Grands Prix

New standards for better breaks on the track, in fan zones, in Paddock Clubs and on social media

KitKat, the official chocolate bar of Formula 1, will make its racing debut at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix in October 2025. Announced in November 2024, the partnership between Nestlé and Formula... more