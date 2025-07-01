Valeo Foods Acquires Melegatti

Valeo Foods Group, a leading European producer of high-quality confectionery, snacks and bakery products, has acquired the assets of Melegatti 1894 SpA, a historic Italian manufacturer of panettoni, pandoro and croissants. This acquisition, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, represents a further step in Valeo Foods Group's strategy to expand its baked goods portfolio, while reinforcing the Group's commitment to bringing authentic Italian specialties and established regional brands to an increasingly wider international audience.

Founded in Verona in 1894, Melegatti has a solid reputation for its artisanal products – especially pandoro, panettoni and filled croissants – for its traditional recipes and for its rich Italian heritage. The company, declared bankrupt by the court, was acquired in 2018 by the Spezzapria family with other partners, who have relaunched it in recent years.

“This acquisition represents an important strategic step in the expansion of our portfolio of well-known, high-quality brands, and confirms our commitment to excellence, innovation and long-term value creation,” said Ronald Kers , CEO of Valeo Foods, a Bain Capital-owned company. “By integrating Melegatti into our business, we are strengthening our presence in Southwest Europe and opening new growth opportunities globally, bringing authentic Italian baked specialties to the world.” The acquisition will also enable Valeo Foods Group to enhance its production and logistics capabilities, increasing capacity to meet growing demand, while maintaining the distinctive character and authenticity of Melegatti products.

For his part, Roberto Spezzapria , President of Melegatti, commented: “After the successful relaunch of the historic Melegatti brand in the Italian market, we are proud to entrust its future to the experience and expertise of the Valeo Foods Group. We are confident that Valeo Foods will lead the brand into a new phase of international growth, further strengthening its value and honoring its deep roots in Italian culture”.

Finally, Alberto Alfieri , CEO of Valeo Foods for South West Europe, said: “Melegatti is synonymous with craftsmanship and care – values that are perfectly in line with ours. This allows us to preserve what makes Melegatti special, continuing to grow sustainably and bringing another example of Italian food excellence and tradition to the global market”.

Valeo Foods is a food group specializing in confectionery, snacks and bakery products. It is home to more than 90 brands, including Balconi, Freddi and Pattini sweets, Pedro candies, Mila, Lina and Horalky wafers, Rowse honey, Bernard maple syrup, Barratt's sweets, Fox's mints and Kettle Chips crisps. Present in more than 100 countries, it serves major retailers, discounters, e-commerce channels, convenience stores, wholesalers and foodservice operators. With revenues in excess of €1.8 billion, the Group employs nearly 6,000 people in 30 plants in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Canada.