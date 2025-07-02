Intesa Sanpaolo Best European Financial Institution for Analyst and Investor Relations

Following the important awards given by Extel to Carlo Messina and Intesa Sanpaolo (read the EFA News ), the Bank has been recognized as the best European financial institution for relations with financial analysts and investors by the prestigious specialized magazine IR Impact (formerly IR Magazine).

The award, given annually for over 35 years, was assigned to Intesa Sanpaolo in recent days in London on the occasion of the IR Impact Awards 2025 based on the assessments expressed by several hundred financial analysts, investors and portfolio managers. The Investor Relations team of Intesa Sanpaolo, led by Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini , is part of the Area of the Chief Financial Officer Luca Bocca .

"We are very proud of this recognition, which follows the recent ones by Extel: once again Intesa Sanpaolo is at the top of a qualified ranking, thanks to the ability to constantly improve the quality of communication of our results and our strategies to the market. My thanks to Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini ; two undisputed strengths of our Bank, whom I would like to congratulate for the excellent results achieved in recent years at the helm of the Investor Relations team of Intesa Sanpaolo", comments Carlo Messina , CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo.