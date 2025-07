Salame Piemonte Igp: salgono volumi prodotti (+6%) nel 2024

Meats Coppa di Parma Igp: turnover rises to 74 million euros in 2024

The incidence of exports (+6%) and trays (33% of total turnover) is growing

An export share that rises to 16%, thus bringing the turnover to 74 million euros. And a growth in pre-sliced products, which have come to represent 33% of the overall turnover. The Coppa di Parma PGI... more