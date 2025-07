Autoctoni Gourmet: gastronomia marchigiana sulla cresta dell'onda

Gourmet cuisine Despar Italy wins two PLMA's 2025 awards

The award given to Despar Bulgur & Quinoa all'ortolana" and "Despar Premium Szechuan Pepper"

Despar once again this year won two awards for as many branded products at "PLMA's 2025 International Salute to Excellence Awards," the prize given as part of the World of Private Label International Trade... more