Are EU quotas for Ukraine disproportionate?

Copa Cogeca and seven other associations have issued a statement outlining their "initial reactions to the revision of the EU-Ukraine Trade Agreement (DCFTA)." They write, "We note the publication of the details of the revision of Article 29 of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) between the European Union and Ukraine, which provides long-term certainty and stability to our trade relations, which is vital for producers on both sides."

However, the statement continues, "while acknowledging efforts to strike a balance in extending further concessions to Ukraine, serious concerns remain, particularly regarding the treatment of sensitive sectors. The increased quotas for poultry (+30%), eggs (+300%), corn (+54%), ethyl alcohol (+25%), and especially sugar (+498%) and honey (+583%), continue to pose a significant challenge to the affected sectors."

The size of the concession is disproportionate for some of these sensitive agricultural sectors, the statement says, and leaves producers exposed and without support, at a time when these sectors are already under pressure from previous and upcoming cumulative trade liberalizations. It is also important to emphasize that the full liberalizations granted raise serious concerns, both immediate, as in the case of the mushroom sector, which is already under pressure, and long-term, particularly for several dairy products that have been fully liberalized.

"Furthermore," the statement adds, "questions remain as to how market disruptions will be assessed in practice for the activation of safeguard measures. As was seen during the discussions on autonomous trade measures (ATMs), there was a significant discrepancy between the data presented by the Commission and the experience of producers in the Member States."

Furthermore, the associations write, greater clarity is needed on how cross-compliance will be implemented, particularly regarding production standards. While Ukraine's legislative alignment with EU standards is a positive step, especially in the context of the accession process, its implementation under wartime conditions presents serious limitations. Transposing legislation is one thing, ensuring effective implementation and compliance on the ground is another.

"Following this initial reaction," the statement concludes, "the undersigned organizations will now undertake, together with their members, a detailed analysis of the agreement's provisions to better assess their implications. We remain committed to an ongoing dialogue with the European Commission to ensure these issues are addressed in a fair, transparent, and feasible manner."

The note is signed on behalf of the following associations: