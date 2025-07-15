Macfrut. Asparagus and berries: a strange (and winning) combination.

Technical tours, an exhibition area, field demonstrations, workshops, and trade show tours. All this will take place in Bordeaux from October 7 to 10, 2025, with International Asparagus Days (IAD) and International Berries Days (IBD). Two events in one, bringing together stakeholders from two supply chains that are complementary in terms of numbers, agricultural challenges, and market prospects. Promoted by Macfrut, Befve&Co., and Interco Nouvelle-Aquitaine, the synergy between the two events stems from the complementary nature of the operators in this product category, many of whom are already producers of berries, as well as the presence, in many cases, of the same suppliers and salespeople in both sectors.

The program in Bordeaux is packed with activities and events, combining the experience of five editions of International Asparagus Days with the novelty of the first edition of International Berries Days, dedicated to berries. The event opens on Wednesday, October 7th, with a full day of technical visits to the Gironde region for asparagus (a visit to the Vignobles Bouillac and the Lebourg production site) and the Lot et Garonne region for berries (the St Armand and Fruits Rouges du Confluent nurseries, and the Aquisol production site).

Wednesday, October 8th and Thursday, October 9th will be dedicated to the trade fair hosted by Planasa in Bordeaux. In addition to the exhibition, a series of field events will be held, focusing on specific topics, including various presentations: strawberry research, the presentation of new asparagus varieties, visits to blueberry fields, and asparagus replanting. The two-day event will also include a meeting on "Innovations to Improve Grower Performance (Genetic and Technical Traits)."

The event concludes on Friday, October 10th, with a berry-themed tour of the Dordogne region, including a visit to the Interprofessional Technical Center for Fruit and Vegetable Products in Lanxade and a tour of the Invenio experimental station. The tour concludes with a visit to the Teychennè family farm.