Lindt & Sprungli grows in the 1HY and raises guidance

Lindt & Sprüngli, a Swiss multinational specializing in the production of confectionery and chocolate products, posted double-digit growth in the first half of 2025 and raised its organic revenue growth forecast for the full year. The first-half figures show "strong organic revenue growth" of 11.2%, reaching 2.35 billion Swiss francs (equal to over 2.518 billion euros) from 2.16 billion francs in the first half of 2024. Sales growth in Swiss francs was 9%.

EBITDA reached 401.8 million francs (over 430.5 million euros), 5% lower than the 422.9 million francs recorded in the same period last year, with a margin of 17.1%. EBIT reached 259.2 million francs, with a margin of 11% (first half of 2024: 292.3 million francs or 13.5%, including the one-off effect of a resolved legal dispute).

"Following a strong first half of 2025, which demonstrated the brand's resilience and consumer loyalty, Lindt & Sprüngli has raised its organic sales growth forecast for the 2025 financial year and expects organic sales growth of 9-11% from the previously estimated 7-9%.

The "strong first-half result," the official press release emphasizes, "was positively impacted by necessary price increases of 15.8%." Low price elasticity, especially in Europe, led to a moderate decline in volume/mix of -4.6%. The dynamic performance of core products, such as Lindor and Excellence, combined with product innovations such as Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate, drove growth and contributed to the Group's performance.

"Continued cost control," the statement adds, "efficiency improvements, process optimization, and price increases that offset rising cocoa costs contributed to profitability." The group's strong performance in the first half of 2025 resulted in net income of CHF 188.9 million, down 13.1% from CHF 218 million in the first half of 2024. Free cash flow was CHF -79.7 million (H1 2024: CHF 70.4 million), with a margin of -3.4% (H1 2024: 3.3%) "due to the higher inventory valuation resulting from rising cocoa costs." The equity ratio increased to 55.6% (December 31, 2024: 52.8%).

Europe achieved very strong organic growth of 17.7%. All of Lindt & Sprüngli's European subsidiaries achieved double-digit growth, with the strongest performances, exceeding 20% organic growth, in the Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe, France, and Austria.

North America recorded organic growth of 3.6%, "lower than expected due to weak consumer sentiment." All North American subsidiaries continued to grow, with the exception of Russell Stover, which faced greater price elasticity than other Lindt & Sprüngli North American companies. "Despite the challenging market environment," the statement adds, "Lindt & Sprüngli continued to increase its overall market share." The Rest of the World grew organically by 7.8%, recording double-digit growth in Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and China.

"I am proud of the results achieved by our teams in the first half of the year," explains Adalbert Lechner , CEO of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group. "We have demonstrated resilience in a challenging market environment. Innovations like our Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate are not just new products, but reflect the way we engage with our consumers and strengthen our premium positioning."