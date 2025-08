Sugar Tax. Governo impegnato a cancellarla

Government acts Ratafia Ciociara officially registered among the EU denominations

In the spirits sector it is the 16th Italian GI, the 3rd produced in Lazio

Ratafia Ciociara PGI is the 36th Geographical Indication (GI) among spirits in Italy; in Lazio, there are three PGIs in the spirits sector, joining the 66 PDO and PGI products in the agri-food and wine... more