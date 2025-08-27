Nestlé: Malaysia is increasingly strategic for the Asian market

New coffee concentrate production line at the Sri Muda plant.

To meet growing demand for iced coffee across Asia, Nestlé is increasing the supply of its Nescafé Espresso coffee concentrate with a new state-of-the-art production line at its Sri Muda plant in Malaysia, its first coffee concentrate production line in Asia.

"This investment reflects our ambition to become a leader in the rapidly expanding cold coffee segment, especially among younger consumers seeking premium, café-style experiences both at home and on the go," said Axel Touzet , Head of Nestlé's Strategic Coffee Business Unit. "This facility is perfectly positioned to meet the growing demand for Nescafé Espresso coffee concentrate in Asia."

The new production line will serve both domestic and international demand, including Singapore, Oceania, and the Middle East and North Africa region, with potential future export plans to Europe. An important market in Nestlé's regional supply network, Malaysia is centrally located in Asia, close to coffee sourcing points and enabling faster regional distribution. The teams operating the Sri Muda plant have extensive experience in liquid production. Nestlé also produces renowned brands such as Milo and Nescafé.

This milestone reflects Nestlé's long-term commitment to growth in Malaysia, where the company has invested approximately 290 million Swiss francs (over 310 million euros) over the past five years. Looking ahead, Nestlé plans to invest approximately 150 million Swiss francs (over 160 million euros) in the country by 2028 to further enhance its manufacturing capabilities, digital infrastructure, and innovation capacity.