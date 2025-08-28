Macfrut 2026: A Marathon of International Missions

In anticipation of the presentation scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, at 3:30 pm in Catania (both in-person and livestreamed), Macfrut 2026 unveils the main international missions for companies in the supply chain. This demonstrates its uniqueness as an event: not just a three-day event (April 21-23), but a journey that will accompany exhibitors throughout the year. Four events are scheduled across three continents, from October to January, exclusively for Macfrut exhibitors.

The mission, which begins on October 26th and runs until November 1st in the Dominican Republic and Panama, is aimed specifically at tropical fruit importers and companies in the supply chain interested in doing business in Central America.

In November (12-14), we'll be traveling to Shanghai for Asia Fresh – International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair, an event with which Macfrut has established a collaborative relationship. Aimed specifically at companies in the production and supply chain, in addition to the trade fair, the mission offers the opportunity to visit the Shanghai Market (Shanghai Huizhan), the second largest in China, participate in a retail tour, and hold business meetings with major importers.

Also in November, from the 24th to the 29th, we'll travel to São Paulo, Brazil, an increasingly strategic country for Italian fruit and vegetables due to geopolitical challenges in the Red Sea region. Over the past two years, Brazil has become the main overseas market for apples and kiwis. The mission includes meetings with importers and buyers from major large-scale retail chains.

Finally, Macfrut will have its own stand at Indus Food in New Delhi, scheduled for January 8-10, 2026. Dedicated to the food sector, it represents an important showcase for the Far East market, thanks to a business platform with over 10,000 pre-selected Indian buyers (importers, traders, retail chains, HoReCa) and over 5,000 international operators.

All missions are reserved for Macfrut 2026 exhibitors. Participants will only cover the direct costs of travel, meals, and accommodations. Participation is open until September 15th. For more information: [email protected]