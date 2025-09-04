The new Ferrero safe is called 3F holding

The Ferrero family's new holding company is called 3F Holding. The name, changed a few months ago from Bermic. Furthermore, in addition to the name change, 3F is undergoing a major recapitalization of €2 billion, effectively strengthening the group's financial structure and reaffirming its international vocation.

More specifically, according to Milano Finanza, an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 3F's Holding was held on August 22 in Luxembourg. The meeting approved a capital increase from €1.05 billion to a nominal €1.11 billion through the issuance of 63.2 million new shares, each with a par value of €1, for a total share premium of €2.06 billion.

The recapitalization was underwritten by Giovanni Ferrero himself, who contributed 15.2 million shares to Cth Invest, the holding company the entrepreneur established in Belgium in 2016 and which, in effect, is now under the control of the new 3F safe.

Please remember that the Cth Invest Group has a perimeter that includes Ferrara Candy Company, Fine Biscuits Company and Fox's Burton's Company UK, companies operating in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia with 25 production plants.

In mid-July, Cth Invest, through its holding company Cth Invest SA, a subsidiary of the Ferrero Group, approved the consolidated financial statements for the 2023/2024 financial year, ending on August 31, 2024, with consolidated revenue of €3 billion and a gross margin of €890 million, which "reflects the Group's solid operating base and demonstrates financial resilience with robust cash flow."