It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Brunello Montalcino: The US is the primary market, but Latin America is also being considered

Consortium develops promotion plan taking into account tariff policies and new opportunities

From consolidating historic markets to opening new frontiers. The Brunello di Montalcino Wine Consortium is preparing for the final quarter of 2025 with a promotional plan that looks westward, focusing on the United States—the appellation's leading export market, which accounts for over 30% of shipments—and Canada. It will then move eastward toward Asia, with Japan and China as the next strategic tar...

lml - 53395

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar