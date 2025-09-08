Brunello Montalcino: The US is the primary market, but Latin America is also being considered

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

From consolidating historic markets to opening new frontiers. The Brunello di Montalcino Wine Consortium is preparing for the final quarter of 2025 with a promotional plan that looks westward, focusing on the United States—the appellation's leading export market, which accounts for over 30% of shipments—and Canada. It will then move eastward toward Asia, with Japan and China as the next strategic tar...