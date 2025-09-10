Bat expands its Trieste hub and signs a MoU with Italian Minister of Agricoltural

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

At Innovation Hub in Trieste, BAT Italy made two important announcements: the expansion of the Hub and the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry regarding the purchase of Italian tobacco.These two important developments confirm BAT's significant commitment to Italy in the medium to long term, with a significant impact on both the...