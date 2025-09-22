Ecomondo, everything ready at the Rimini Fiera

At the Rimini Fiera: from November 4 to 7, 2025, Ecomondo, organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), shines a spotlight on the circular economy, the green economy, and the blue economy, bringing together companies, researchers, and institutions for a global dialogue. With a full 166,000 square meters of exhibition space, the event is divided into seven thematic macro-areas, each dedicated to a key aspect of the ecological transition. In addition to the areas and districts to explore, sustainability professionals and stakeholders can delve deeper into the key themes of the ecological transition by participating in the numerous scheduled conferences.

The conference program, curated by Ecomondo's Technical Scientific Committee, chaired by Professor Fabio Fava , explores crucial issues for every area of sustainability. In the Sites and Soil Restoration sector, the fourth edition of the "General States for Soil Health - Circular Bioeconomy and Opportunities for Soil Regeneration," organized by the Ecomondo CTS & Re Soil Foundation, National Bioeconomy Coordination Board (NBCB), sheds light on the latest developments in the bioeconomy, offering an update on the most recent European policies, including the "Soil Monitoring Law," the new European Bioeconomy Strategy, and the "Vision for Agriculture and Food."

The benefits produced by the EU Mission “A Soil Deal for Europe” at both European and national levels will also be highlighted, along with an overview of projects linking soil health, agriculture, and innovation in Europe and Africa.

In the Environmental Monitoring and Earth Observation sector, the conference “From sky to ground: Earth observation for sustainable critical raw materials management”, organised by the Technical Scientific Committee of Ecomondo & the Polytechnic of Turin, Cineca, Spatial Agency, explores how Earth observation (EO) technologies and satellite data are transforming our ability to monitor, assess and manage the environmental impacts and supply chains of critical raw materials.

In the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy space, noteworthy is "Technological solutions for resource recovery from end-of-life products and materials in the Mediterranean landscape," organized by the Italian Chemical Society - CABC Division, ISWA International, and ATIA-ISWA. The event will explore technological innovations that can foster greater resource reusability and generate environmental benefits across various economic sectors.

In the Water Cycle and Blue Economy area, dedicated to water, the two-session conference "European and Mediterranean nature-based, digital, and cyber-physical initiatives projects to innovate water management," organized by the Ecomondo Technical and Technical Services Committee (CTS) with the European Commission, UTILITALIA, IRSA-CNR (Water Research Institute), the Polytechnic University of Marche, ISPRA, WATER4ALL, and Water Europe, explores European and Mediterranean initiatives that combine nature-based, digital, and cyber-physical solutions for more efficient water management. Innovative projects with applications in conservation, quality, distribution, treatment, and circularity will be presented, promoting collaboration between institutions, research, and industry for sustainable and resilient water management.

Finally, for Circular and Regenerative Bioeconomy, the conference "What bioeconomy for the next generation? Education, innovation, and entrepreneurship opportunities across the Mediterranean and Africa," organized by the Ecomondo Technical Committee and the Italian Circular Bioeconomy Cluster, examines the role of young people in the bioeconomy, including difficulties in accessing decision-making power, rural-urban migration, and the need for new skills.

Initiatives will be presented to create attractive jobs, support youth entrepreneurship, and strengthen interdisciplinary training. Particular attention will be paid to the Mediterranean and Africa, where the sustainable development of biological resources can foster food security, employment, and social stability.

The Africa Green Growth Forum: International Cooperation and Partnerships with the Mediterranean and Africa will also return to Ecomondo 2025.

The States General of the Green Economy will be held on November 4th and 5th, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) and promoted by the National Council of the Green Economy with the support of the Foundation for Sustainable Development. They represent the heart of Ecomondo's political debate. The participatory process involves companies, institutions, and policymakers in an open discussion, developing concrete proposals for decarbonization, sustainable resource management, and urban mobility.