No Israeli Tourism Fair in Rimini

Italian Exhibition Group has accepted the requests of Rimini's mayor, Jamil Sadegholvaad , and the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Michele de Pascale , who called for the suspension of Israel's presence at the TTG Travel Experience, one of the world's largest travel trade shows scheduled in Rimini from October 8th to 10th. The reason for the decision is the "no longer existing conditions for Israeli participation."

The choice was contested by the Israeli National Tourist Office, which noted "with regret this decision, which we believe to be an erroneous act and destined to exacerbate the rift in relations between peoples."

Israel's ambassador to Italy, Jonathan Peled , speaking to X, speaks of "yet another interference by political ideology that exploits every opportunity to use the attack against Israel for electoral propaganda purposes, regardless of the serious effects that such decisions have on cultural, religious and business relations between Italy and our country."

On September 18, a letter signed by the mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad , and the president of Emilia Romagna, Michele de Pascale , asked the president of the Italian Exhibition Group, Maurizio Ermeti , "to reconsider the presence of the Israeli stand at the next TTG Travel Experience" because it was "inappropriate".

"We truly do not believe that it is ethically and morally acceptable today to propose places of war, terror, and death as holiday destinations," wrote the mayor. Regarding commercial agreements related to the event, Sadegholvaad added, "we cannot ignore the justified condemnation of the violence perpetrated by the Netanyahu government, also expressed by the Italian government and the European Commission, which recently announced EU sanctions."

The decision by Italian Exhibition Group, the company that manages the Rimini Fiera and also organizes the tourism trade show, "came following today's press reports and in light of the positions of the municipality of Rimini, where the event is held, and the Emilia Romagna region."