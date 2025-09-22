Macfrut 2026: Discovering Sicilian Records

If there's one area in which Sicily excels, it's its fruit and vegetable production. In quantity (2024 data): its fruit and vegetable cultivation area totals over 263,000 hectares (22% of the national total), while its production reached 4.6 million tons (19% of Italy's total). And in quality: it's the leading region in organic farming, with approximately 47,000 hectares under cultivation, equal to about a quarter of the national total. If we look at the value data, the leadership emerges in all its strength, with approximately €3 billion (16% of the national value), placing it at the top of Italy's rankings, thanks also to a significant contribution from its PDO and PGI products.

This record was presented during the event “Sicilian fruit and vegetable excellence: markets, value, identity” hosted in Catania, which followed the presentation of the 43rd edition of Macfrut (read EFA News ), the international fruit and vegetable supply chain fair (Rimini Expo Centre from 21 to 23 April 2026) which will see Sicily as the partner Region.

The event, dedicated to the island's excellent fruit and vegetable products, featured the presentation of a survey conducted by ISMEA and presented by Mario Schiano , a fruit and vegetable market analyst at the same institute, to approximately one hundred Sicilian operators. "Sicily excels not only in terms of numbers and turnover, but above all for the distinctive characteristics of its offering, thanks to its many distinctive products," Schiano emphasized. "Sicilian fruit and vegetable production is distinguishing itself for its high capacity for innovation, also fostered by changing climatic conditions that allow the introduction and cultivation of tropical and subtropical species. This evolution allows farms to diversify their production schedules, harvesting in counterseason and thus ensuring a continuous presence on national and international markets."

A round table discussion followed, "How to Promote Quality Sicilian Fruit and Vegetables: Comparing Ideas and Experiences," which brought together six leading distributors and market players: Alfio Mancuso (Arena Group), Germano Fabiani (Coop Italia), Domenico Lo Re (Eurogroup), Nicolò Sparacino (Biofruit), Jan Giovanni Ghisalberti (Jaghi Trade), and Alessandro Simone (Lulu Supermarket). The discussion was coordinated by Mario Schiano .

Macfrut's mission to Sicily continued with a delegation from Cesena Fiera, industry professionals, and the press visiting three leading producers. The first stop was at a PO in Biancavilla (Catania), a cooperative founded in 1988 that became a producer organization in 2005. Presented by Sarah Bua , the PO specializes in prickly pear production, boasting approximately 500 hectares of dedicated land. The second visit was to a farm in the Syracuse area specializing in avocado production. Having started with a production area of 16 hectares, now grown to 45, the goal is to expand avocado production to a total of 70 hectares. Director Giuseppe D'Agostino illustrated the company's unique features, with contributions from Patrizio Neri , Alessandro Fornari , Riccardo Bellucci , and Giacomo Rizzo .

The tour concluded in Giarre (Catania), at a horticultural company with approximately 700 hectares of land, including 250 hectares dedicated to fresh fruit production. In recent years, the company has focused on avocado production, dedicating 60 hectares to this activity with the goal of expanding that to around 100 hectares. Owner Michele Faro led the field tour.