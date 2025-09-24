Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Serena Wines: €847,000 invested in sustainable projects in 2024
Last year the number of employees at the Veneto winery rose to 109
Serena Wines 1881 is also moving toward the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Veneto-based winemaking group has presented its fourth sustainability report, which includes the first corporate carbon and water footprint report. The company closed 2024 with a turnover of €110 million, producing approximately 30 million 0.75-liter bottles and 6 million 0.20-liter bottles (see E...
