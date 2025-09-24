Italian agri-food meets US large-scale retail trade

From September 30 to October 1, 2025, America Buys Italian returns for its fourth edition, the international initiative organized by Export USA and the Italian-American Chamber of Commerce of New York, with the support of BPER Banca, to strengthen the presence of Made in Italy products on the US market.

The event will be held at the Le Ali del Frassino Resort in Peschiera del Garda (VR) and will see the participation of leading operators of independent American supermarket chains, who will meet with Italian companies in the agri-food sector.

A strategic showcase that allows producers to access hard-to-reach markets and directly present their excellence to decision makers in US niche distribution.

Muriel Nussbaumer , CEO of Export USA, emphasized that "America Buys Italian represents a concrete opportunity for Italian companies in the agri-food sector. The initiative allows them to connect directly with American buyers, who are normally difficult to reach, and to test the real feasibility of placing their products on the shelves of independent retailers. Thanks to ExportUSA's support, companies have the opportunity to understand the market, adapt their products, and build strong, long-lasting business relationships."

According to Federico Tozzi , executive director of the Italy America Chamber of Commerce in New York, "the goal of America Buys Italian is to enhance the two key players in the supply chain: Italian producers and American chains. On the one hand, Italian companies can sell their products without intermediaries; on the other, US supermarkets have the opportunity to diversify their offerings with authentic Italian excellence at competitive prices. ABI is part of a broader commitment by our Chamber of Commerce to make the distribution chain in the United States more efficient."

The US chains present at the 2025 edition are:

Lipari Foods, founded in 1963, serves over 14,000 stores in 32 U.S. states, from North and South Dakota to the East Coast.

Sendik's Food Market, a historic Wisconsin brand, founded in 1926, with 2,000 employees and 18 stores;

Rudy's Market, founded in 1991 in Oregon, with 2,000 employees and 4 high-end boutique stores, also controls the Newport Avenue Market, Oliver Lemon's and Ollie's Kitchen brands;

Gleason's Markets, a Californian chain founded in 1951, today has 2,100 employees and 26 stores;

Nicholas Markets, a historic New Jersey retailer, has 4 stores.

The product categories represented include: Dairy (cheese, milk products and dairy products), Baked Goods and Stable-Shelf Life Products (pasta, sauces, oil, vinegar, condiments, preserves, baked goods, confectionery, snacks, coffee, water, beverages, juices, frozen products, etc.), Deli (cured meats and sausages), Wine & Spirits (wine, beer, spirits and hard liquors).

"We are proud to support this event since its inception," emphasizes Stefano Bellucci , Head of Global Transaction Banking at BPER. "Meeting American buyers is a strategic step towards fostering the internationalization of Italian companies and securing new business opportunities. America buys Italian is a concrete tool for strengthening the presence of Made in Italy in the United States."