As previously announced on September 24 (read EFA News ), the closing of the $3.1 billion transaction through which the Alba-based confectionery company bought the US giant WK Kellogg's arrived "within a few days".

With a statement unequivocally titled "Ferrero Completes Acquisition of WK Kellogg," the company announced the closing of the transaction on its global website. The company's official statement states, "The successful completion of the acquisition of WK Kellogg Co. WK Kellogg Co. is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrero."

"The acquisition," the statement emphasizes, "is the next chapter in Ferrero's proven strategy of acquiring, investing in, and growing iconic brands in North America, while driving organic growth through brand innovation."

The transaction was announced on July 10, 2025, and approved by WK Kellogg Co. shareholders on September 19, 2025. "Upon completion of the transaction," the statement continues, "WK Kellogg Co. shareholders are entitled to receive" an amount (unspecified) "in cash for each share of WK Kellogg Co. common stock held immediately prior to the closing. WK Kellogg Co. has ceased trading and will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange."

The acquisition of WK Kellogg Co., the statement concludes, supports Ferrero's strategic growth plan in North America and expands the company's reach into more consumer opportunities with beloved brands. Ferrero intends to invest in and grow WK Kellogg Co.'s portfolio of iconic brands in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.