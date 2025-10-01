Windoria goes shopping in Saudi Arabia

Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Windoria, an independently managed company indirectly owned by funds affiliated with Investindustrial, has signed an agreement to acquire Al-Fursan Al-Maghawear (Al-Fursan), a Saudi Arabian manufacturer and distributor of sauces, condiments, and other shelf-stable food products. The transaction represents the first majority acquisition in Saudi Arabia by a company backed by a European investment group....
