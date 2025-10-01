Windoria goes shopping in Saudi Arabia

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Windoria, an independently managed company indirectly owned by funds affiliated with Investindustrial, has signed an agreement to acquire Al-Fursan Al-Maghawear (Al-Fursan), a Saudi Arabian manufacturer and distributor of sauces, condiments, and other shelf-stable food products. The transaction represents the first majority acquisition in Saudi Arabia by a company backed by a European investment group....