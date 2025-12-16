Cirio launches "Packed with Pride" campaign in the UK

Cirio, a 100% Italian tomato specialist and a historic brand of Conserve Italia, is strengthening its presence in the United Kingdom with its new multimedia campaign, "Packed with Pride," developed in collaboration with Tetra Pak. This distinctive narrative combines the pride of its Italian farming partners with packaging innovation, showcasing Cirio's premium products in the convenient and sustainable Tetra Pak packaging. Designed to engage consumers and retailers in the UK market, the campaign includes high-visibility billboards, particularly in the London metropolitan area, along with extensive digital planning with geo-localized mobile activations to engage shoppers at the point of purchase and encourage product testing.

In "Packed with Pride," Cirio farmers continue to be the focus of the brand's communication with British consumers: immersed in the iconic landscapes of Italian agriculture, they perform simple yet meaningful gestures: opening, pouring, and using a pack of Cirio tomato products or legumes. This daily action becomes a declaration of pride in the quality of their work and the care they devote each day to growing tomatoes in the fields of Cirio's agricultural supply chain in Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Puglia, and Basilicata. The campaign's tone, strongly influenced by British humor to resonate and be remembered, conveys a fresh and contemporary image of the brand, while maintaining its connection to agricultural tradition and the cooperative identity that defines it. Cirio farmers thus become memorable, entertaining, and self-deprecating characters.

Tetra Pak's packaging solutions represent an important ally for Cirio in terms of innovation, efficiency, and functionality. The packages offer consumers several benefits, which are clearly highlighted in their communications:

- Easy to Open: simple and safe opening, without scissors or other tools

- Easy to Pour: control and precision when pouring, without wasting product

- Easy to Store: resealable and maximum convenience in the refrigerator

From a retail perspective, the format ensures optimised shelf space (up to 40% better than traditional formats), greater visibility and order in the store, and more efficient management of the supply chain thanks to its regular shape, reduced weight, and the material's resistance.

On the environmental front, the Tetra Pak packaging used by Cirio is made primarily of renewable materials and designed to be recyclable, reducing the overall impact throughout the product's life cycle. The Cirio range available in Tetra Pak® formats for the UK market includes Passata, Pizza Sauce, Baked Beans, Beans and Legumes, and Regional Italian Sauces. This offering is designed to capture UK consumer trends while also showcasing the quality of the raw materials grown by Cirio's farming partners.

“With 'Packed with Pride' we celebrate the authenticity of our supply chain and show how innovation and tradition can go in the same direction", underlines Diego Pariotti , Foreign Sales Director of Conserve Italia -. We make the most of the tomatoes and legumes grown by our farmer members by bringing these products to British consumers with premium packaging that enhances their quality, reduces the environmental impact and makes logistics management more efficient".

"This campaign showcases our pride: that of the Cirio farmers who are the heart of the cooperative supply chain, and that of the product they bring to tables around the world," says Sandra Sangiuolo , Export Marketing Manager at Conserve Italia. "Tetra Pak® packaging allows us to combine quality, functionality, and sustainability, offering British consumers a premium experience and retailers practical and efficient packaging."

"Together with our partners, we aim to place process and packaging innovation at the service of quality, from field to shelf. In 'Packed with Pride,' alongside Cirio, Tetra Recart® packages deliver precisely this goal: protecting the quality of the product, improving in-store efficiency and logistics, and simplifying use (Easy to Open, Easy to Pour, Easy to Store), thus meeting the expectations of UK retailers and consumers," comments Cristina Giglio Tos , Marketing Director Tetra Pak South Europe.

The communications campaign was created with the help of the creative agency Krow, which handled the concept and communications development, and Smart Media, responsible for media planning.