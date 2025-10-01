Anuga: Comellini brings the excellence of fresh cheeses from Emilia-Romagna

Caseificio Comellini will participate in Anuga 2025, the most important international trade fair dedicated to Food & Beverage, scheduled in Cologne (Germany) from 4 to 8 October 2025. The company will be present in Hall 10.1 – Stand G056a, within an exhibition space entirely dedicated to the excellence of Emilia-Romagna dairy products.

For the occasion, Caseificio Comellini will showcase its entire range of products, an authentic expression of the region and its gastronomic tradition. In addition to the renowned Squacquerone di Romagna DOP, visitors will be able to discover specialties such as Mousse di Latte, appreciated for its soft and delicate texture, and the fully certified Lfree Lactose-Free Line, which reinterprets the region's typical cheeses in highly digestible versions without sacrificing quality and flavor.

All Caseificio Comellini products are made with local, Italian milk, sourced from a controlled supply chain and processed according to a long and rigorous artisan tradition. They are distributed in the finest supermarkets and designed to offer quality, transparency, and flavor.

Alongside its focus on nutritional well-being, Comellini also stands out this year for its concrete commitment to environmental sustainability, with an important new initiative: the offsetting of CO₂ emissions related to the entire life cycle of Squacquerone di Romagna PDO.

The product's new packaging bears the "Carbon Neutral" label, a certification that attests to the product's carbon neutralization through verified offsetting projects. Thanks to a carbon footprint analysis conducted in accordance with ISO 14067, the 280g and 300g packages of Squacquerone di Romagna PDO have been fully offset for 2024. This was achieved through the purchase of carbon credits to support renewable energy projects, such as wind power. The environmental footprint will be monitored over time to ensure constant improvement and the adoption of increasingly sustainable practices.

"Participating in Anuga for the first time represents an important strategic opportunity for us," said Luca Comellini , CEO of Caseificio Comellini. "It's an opportunity to connect with a highly qualified international audience, build new business relationships, and consolidate our brand's presence in the European landscape. We want to bring our company's identity, built on quality, artisanal tradition, and a focus on innovation, to the Cologne stage. Anuga allows us to showcase the richness and variety of our products, including Squacquerone di Romagna PDO, one of our most iconic cheeses, and to showcase a carefully constructed supply chain rooted in the Emilia-Romagna region."

For Caseificio Comellini, participating in Anuga 2025 represents a significant opportunity to showcase the Emilia-Romagna dairy tradition and promote, on an international scale, a production model that combines quality, craftsmanship, and a focus on sustainability.