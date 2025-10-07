Heineken: Partnership with UEFA Women's Champions League extended until 2030

Heineken is redoubling its commitment to women's sport and its long-term mission to protect and foster the joy of real-world connections by extending its partnership with the UEFA Women's Champions League until June 2030.

The partnership extension reflects Heineken's belief that "the unique culture of women's football, where fans gather, mingle freely, and enjoy the game in a spirit of joy and connection, is a powerful expression of true unity," the company said in a statement. "It's a celebration of inclusivity, diversity, and shared passion that brings people from around the world together, both on and off the pitch."

“At Heineken, we have always been proud to support football and we are delighted to renew this commitment today,” said Joanna Price , Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Heineken. “The unique culture of women's football, where rival fans can sit side by side and share a passion for the game, reflects the sense of true togetherness that drives our business. Just as matches unite people on and off the pitch, we believe in creating lasting connections.”

Heineken has been producing the joy of true togetherness for over 160 years and, as the maker of the world's most international beer, recognizes its role "in protecting this precious asset in an age of increasing social fragmentation."

The brewer is committed to being a frontline leader, promoting a culture of moderation through low- and no-alcohol beverages, running global campaigns that encourage in-person socializing without screens, or partnering with major events that embody true unity, such as the UEFA Women's Champions League.

In line with Heineken's commitment to women's football, Heineken will bring its sponsorship to life through initiatives that celebrate diversity, unite fans and create meaningful moments of connection around their shared passion for the sport.