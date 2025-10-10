PepsiCo Names Steve Schmidt as New CFO

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Just two years after his appointment, James (Jamie) Caulfield is stepping down from the PepsiCo leadership. Appointed in November 2023, he will replace longtime CEO Hugh Johnston, who retired after 34 years of service. Steve Schmitt will replace him as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2025. Caulfield has decided to retire next year after more than 30 years...