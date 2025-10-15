Eurozone industrial production fell 1.2% in August

In August 2025, compared to July 2025, seasonally adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.2% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU. This is supported by initial estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, which show that in July 2025, industrial production grew by 0.5% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU. In August 2025, compared to August 2024, industrial production increased by 1.1% in both the euro area and the EU.

In Italy alone, industrial production in August 2025 fell by 2.5% compared to July 2025 and by 2.7% compared to a year earlier.

As regards the Eurozone, the monthly comparison by main industrial groups and by Member State highlights industrial production in August 2025, compared to July 2025:

decreased by 0.2% for intermediate goods

decreased by 0.6% for energy,

decreased by 2.2% for capital goods,

decreased by 1.6% for durable consumer goods (those that can be used several times over time and do not run out with a single use such as household appliances),

increased by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods (such as food).

In the EU, industrial production in the period August 2025 compared to July 2025:

remained stable for intermediate goods,

decreased by 0.7% for energy,

decreased by 1.6% for capital goods,

decreased by 1.1% for consumer durables,

It decreased by 0.4% for non-durable consumer goods.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the most significant monthly declines were recorded in Germany (-5.2%), Greece (-4.5%), and Austria (-3.1%). The highest increases were observed in Ireland (+9.8%), Luxembourg (+4.8%), and Sweden (+3.6%).

As regards the annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

in the euro area in August 2025, compared with August 2024, industrial production:

decreased by 1.7% for intermediate goods,

0.7% for energy,

0.4% for capital goods,

2.6% for consumer durables,

It increased by 8.2% for non-durable consumer goods.

In the EU, industrial production always in the August 2025-August 2024 ratio:

decreased by 1.3% for intermediate goods,

decreased by 1.5% for energy,

It increased by 0.5% for capital goods

decreased by 1.9% for consumer durables,

It increased by 6.5% for non-durable consumer goods.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases were recorded in Ireland (+28.6%), Luxembourg (+9.5%), and Sweden (+8.3%). The most significant decreases were observed in Bulgaria (-8.6%), Slovakia (-6.3%), and Denmark (-5.0%).



