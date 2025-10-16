Nestlé, first nine months on the rise





Swiss confectionery giant Nestlé closed the first nine months of 2025 with organic sales growth (OG) of 3.3% to over 65.8 billion Swiss francs (over 71 billion euros), with real internal growth (RIG) of 0.6% and a price increase of 2.8%. Sales growth, the company's press release emphasizes, "strengthened sequentially during the period across all regions and key global businesses, driven by improved growth in all major categories."

In the third quarter of 2025 alone, sales grew by 4.3% with real internal growth "rebounding strongly" to 1.5%, "driven by our investments in growth and actions taken to manage price elasticity, aided by a more favorable comparison basis."

Greater China, the official statement explains, "continues to represent a brake, with an impact on the Group's organic growth in the third quarter of 80 basis points and on the RIG of 40 basis points: a new management team is now in place and is implementing our plan to transform this business."

"Promoting RIG-led growth is our top priority," emphasized Philipp Navratil , Nestlé CEO since September 2025 (read EFA News ). "We have stepped up investments to achieve this goal, and the results are starting to show. Now we need to do more and move faster to accelerate our growth momentum."

"As Nestlé moves forward," Navratil continued, "we will be rigorous in our approach to resource allocation, prioritizing opportunities and activities with the highest potential returns. We will be bolder in investing at scale and fostering innovation to accelerate growth and value creation. We are fostering a culture that embraces a performance-driven mindset, that does not accept loss of market share, and where winning is rewarded."

"The world is changing, and Nestlé must change faster," the CEO added. "This will require difficult but necessary decisions to reduce staff over the next two years. We will do so with respect and transparency. Along with other measures, we are working to substantially reduce our costs and are today increasing our savings target to CHF 3.0 billion by the end of 2027. The actions we are taking will secure Nestlé's future as a leader in our industry. Taken together, they will enable us to improve our overall performance and create value for shareholders."

According to the CEO, the strategic priorities for the coming months are:

- strictly prioritize growth opportunities;

- clearly focus on allocating capital in a rational, data-driven, and impartial manner, supporting the strongest opportunities with greater investment at scale;

- greater ambition in innovation, building on the momentum of the six global “big bets” and “broadening our approach, including a fundamental shift in consumer insights and marketing capabilities.”

Nestlé's board of directors also plans to "accelerate our Fuel for Growth cost-saving program, increase focus on operational efficiency, including the use of shared services and the automation of our processes, to drive positive business transformation.

The company also plans to reduce its global headcount by approximately 16,000 over the next two years, subject to consultation where applicable. This figure, the company emphasizes, "includes approximately 12,000 employees across functions and geographies, resulting in annual savings of CHF 1 billion by the end of 2027 (double the original plan of CHF 0.5 billion); related one-time restructuring costs are expected to equal double the annual savings; - A further reduction of approximately 4,000 employees as part of ongoing productivity initiatives in manufacturing and the supply chain. The total Fuel for Growth cost savings target has been increased to CHF 3.0 billion (from CHF 2.5 billion previously) by the end of 2027."

A focus on cash generation and a commitment to ensuring sustainable returns for shareholders are envisaged. A "clear plan," the company emphasizes, "to generate free cash flow exceeding CHF 8 billion in 2025, with a recovery starting in 2026 and free cash flow growth in CHF consistently exceeding dividend growth."

The 2025 guidance "expects improved organic sales growth compared to 2024. On a sequential basis, momentum remains positive, although comparisons with the fourth quarter will be more challenging. UTOP margin is expected to be 16% or higher as we invest for growth; this includes a greater negative impact from currently in place tariffs and current exchange rates. Despite persistent risks related to macroeconomic and consumer uncertainties, we remain committed to investing over the medium term."