Cibus Tec Forum 2025: Unpublished report on the opening day

The inauguration of Cibus Tec Forum 2025 is just over a week away. The second edition of the event, scheduled for October 28th and 29th at Fiere di Parma, is crucial for a number of reasons. First, it marks a crucial step in the partnership established between Fiere di Parma and Koelnmesse, through the new exhibition group Koeln Parma Exhibition (KPE).

The fair's other strategic partnership is the one established last May with OnFoods, Italy's largest food research ecosystem, created thanks to the support of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and comprising 26 partner organizations, including universities, research centers, companies, and institutions.

Three years after its first edition in 2022, Cibus Tec Forum, through a smart and powerful format, offers a unique program of workshops, training activities, and business matching, as well as an opportunity to meet a select group of innovators and suppliers of high-level food and beverage technologies.

The event, as the official press release emphasizes, "represents an opportunity to showcase your brand" and "be among the leaders of future innovations, leading the next technological challenges." A simple and functional layout for the two-day event, thanks to a turnkey participation formula aimed at maximizing business and networking opportunities with selected professionals.

The opening ceremony for Cibus Tec Forum 2025 is scheduled for October 28, at 11:00 a.m., in Pavilion 7 – Room 1 of Fiere di Parma. The event will open with institutional greetings from Franco Mosconi , President of Fiere di Parma, and Thomas Rosolia , President of Koeln Parma Exhibitions Srl. The presence of Raffaele Fitto , Executive Vice President of the European Commission, is pending confirmation.

Following this, the report entitled "A European Vision for Agri-Food: Sustainability, Security of Supply, and a Drive for Research and Innovation" will be presented. The document will be presented by Erika Andreetta , EMEA Fashion & Luxury Leader at PwC; Denis Pantini , Head of Agrifood and Wine Monitor at Nomisma. The discussion will be moderated by Paolo De Castro , President of Nomisma, with contributions from Fabio Leonardi , Vice President of Assolatte; Nicola Levoni , Vice President of Assica; and Leopoldo Rubinacci , Deputy Director General of the European Commission (confirmation pending). The closing remarks will be delivered by Alessandra Gallone , Advisor to the Ministry of Universities and Research.