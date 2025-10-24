Commodities. Hazelnuts: Production plummets, prices skyrocket

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Turkstat, the Turkish statistics office, has published its "Crop Production 2nd Estimate 2025," with a revised Turkish hazelnut production forecast for 2025/26: 441,000 t, down 15% from the initial projection in May (520,000 t) and 38% from the 2024/25 crop year (717,000 t). This would be the lowest level since the 2011/12 crop year, due to yields compromised by severe frosts during the flowering phase....